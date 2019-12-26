Global  

Thousands of Holiday Cards Sent to LGBTQ People Estranged from Families

Thousands of Holiday Cards Sent to LGBTQ People Estranged from Families

Thousands of Holiday Cards Sent to LGBTQ People Estranged from Families

Thousands of people in the LGBTQ+ community who are estranged from their families have been sent holiday cards through a charity called Rainbow Cards.

Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.
