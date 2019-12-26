Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kelly and Ryan's Eiffel Tower Drinks from the Paris Hotel

Video Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Kelly and Ryan's Eiffel Tower Drinks from the Paris HotelKelly and Ryan have fun with Eiffel Tower bottles from the Paris Hotel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Kelly and Ryan’s Eiffel Tower Drinks from the Paris Hotel https://t.co/UlD6n4QHI6 https://t.co/ymRTEWklfS 53 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Explores the Food of Las Vegas [Video]Ryan Explores the Food of Las Vegas

Ryan goes on a guys' night out to sample the food of Las Vegas.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 08:04Published

Las Vegas is Shania Twain's American Home [Video]Las Vegas is Shania Twain's American Home

Shania Twain talks about living in Las Vegas and what celebrity friends she hangs out with in town.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.