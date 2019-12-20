The Witcher on Netflix - Scene Break Down

Check out the official "Scene Break Down" featurette for the Netflix series The Witcher Season 1 starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy and Mimi Ndiweni!

Release Date: December 20, 2019 on Netflix The Witcher is a fantasy drama TV series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix.

It is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski.