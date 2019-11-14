Biggest Surprise Box Office Hits Of 2019

2019 brought surprise box-office hits.

Universal's "Good Boys" showed that comedies can do well at movie theaters.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" dominated the box office.

Each John Wick has earned nearly double what the last one did, a rare achievement today.

Lionsgate's murder mystery "Knives Out" earned $41 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend.

It's since made $185 million worldwide with no signs of slowing down.

"Once Upon a Time...