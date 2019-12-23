Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

China, Russia and Iran to hold joint naval drills Friday

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
China, Russia and Iran to hold joint naval drills Friday

China, Russia and Iran to hold joint naval drills Friday

China, Iran and Russia will hold joint naval drills starting on Friday in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman, China's defence ministry said on Thursday (December 26), amid heightened tension in the region between Iran and the United States.

Zachary Goelman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

China, Russia and Iran to hold joint naval drills Friday

China on Thursday said it will hold joint naval drills with Iran and Russia in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman.

The maneuvers will begin Friday, amid heightened tension in the region between Iran and the United States.

China will a guided missile destroyer.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said the drill was a "normal military exchange" between the three armed forces and was in line with international law and practices.

But it also brings together three of the United States' chief global rivals at one of the world's most sensitive hotspots.

China competes with the U.S. on trade and navigation in the South China Sea.

Russia is accused of election interference and sowing instability across the West.

And Iran backs armed militants challenging American allies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The Gulf of Oman is a particularly sensitive waterway as it connects to the Strait of Hormuz - the shipping route for about a fifth of the world's oil.

The U.S. blamed Iran for attacks on international ships in the Gulf over the summer, including a strike on massive Saudi oil facility in September.

Iran denies responsibility, and blames the U.S. for the rising tensions.

China has close diplomatic, trade and energy ties with Iran.

But China also has good relations with Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, meaning it has long had to tread a fine line that part of the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit Saudi Arabia next year when it hosts the G20 summit.



Recent related news from verified sources

China, Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills starting Friday

China, Iran and Russia will hold joint naval drills starting on Friday in the Indian Ocean and Sea of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaDeutsche WelleAl JazeeraWorldNewsSifyJerusalem PostZee NewsHaaretzDNAHinduEurasia Review


Iran, Russia, China Navies Exercise Anti-Piracy, Marine Firefighting Operations

Military forces from Iran, Russia and China exercised tactics to fight piracy and extinguish vessel...
Eurasia Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmericanModera1

AmericanModerate RT @PartyReferendum: Russia, China and Iran to hold joint naval drills in the Middle East https://t.co/z963hfNUYg via @MailOnline this is o… 12 minutes ago

SamiaAliSalama

Samia Ali Salama RT @Qwarktastic2: So Russia, China, and Iran hold naval exercises together. Then Putin and Trump talk Then Iran attacks American forces in… 16 minutes ago

JesusNarrowWay

Jesus. #closethecamps RT @AlexandraChalup: This seems more significant than a Home Alone 2 cameo: China, Russia, Iran will close out 2019 by holding joint naval… 23 minutes ago

815wrldtrvlr

815wrldtrvlr RT @Reuters: A joint naval exercise between China, Russia and Iran in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman brings together three of the United… 27 minutes ago

KatharineRedde1

Katharine Red China, Russia and Iran vs Trump's America And which side is Canada on? https://t.co/7fbvCCai91 31 minutes ago

melodicalGman

Chill Will China, Russia, Iran to Hold Joint Naval Drills Starting Friday https://t.co/S8pDOu6mMg 56 minutes ago

PartyReferendum

British referendum party Russia, China and Iran to hold joint naval drills in the Middle East https://t.co/z963hfNUYg via @MailOnline this i… https://t.co/cYDGgXMrQT 1 hour ago

MohamedTonkara

Mohamed Tounkara RT @TheArabSource: #Iran plans to hold more military drills with #Russia and #China https://t.co/j9Vf3Zg9kp 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Warns Russia, Syria, Iran And Praises Turkey Over Unrest In Idlib [Video]Trump Warns Russia, Syria, Iran And Praises Turkey Over Unrest In Idlib

President Trump warned Russia, Syria and Iran in a tweet.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published

Mike Pompeo criticized Russia and China's UN veto [Video]Mike Pompeo criticized Russia and China's UN veto

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized a veto by Russia and China of a United Nations security council resolution. According to CNN, the resolution would allow humanitarian aid to reach Syrian..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.