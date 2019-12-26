Global  

Franco's free Christmas dinner

Franco's free Christmas dinnerFranco's Pizza in Ilion is offering a free Christmas dinner on Dec. 25.
Is opening their heart -- and doors -- for those who need somewhere to go this christmas.

Franco's pizza in ilion will be having a free christmas dinner.

The dinner will start at 4 p.m., and the pizzeria urges anyone to come celebrate the holiday with them.

In a facebook post -- they eencourage all people to attend the event, saying there is no need to be ashamed, embarrassed, or worried to join them.

Last year -- the owners say they served




