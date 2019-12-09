Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade

Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade

Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade.

In honor of the decade coming to a close, here are the 8 highest-paid actors of each year from 2009 to 2019.

Harrison Ford ($65 million) - 2009.

Johnny Depp ($75 million) - 2010.

Leonardo DiCaprio ($77 million) - 2011.

Tom Cruise ($75 million) - 2012.

Robert Downey Jr. ($75 million) - 2013.

Robert Downey Jr. ($75 million) - 2014.

Robert Downey Jr. ($80 million) - 2015.

Dwayne Johnson ($64.5 million) - 2016.

Mark Wahlberg ($68 million) - 2017.

George Clooney ($239 million) - 2018.

Dwayne Johnson ($89.4 million) - 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Seattle among US metros that saw largest rent increases in past decade (Photos)

The Puget Sound region is just outside the top 10 metro areas in total rent paid but just inside the...
bizjournals - Published

Floyd Mayweather tops Forbes' list of highest-paid sports stars of the decade

Floyd Mayweather tops Forbes' list of highest-paid sports stars of the decadeRetired boxer Floyd Mayweather has never been one to shy away from flaunting his wealth. Now, Forbes...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Highest-Paid actors for each year of the past decade [Video]Highest-Paid actors for each year of the past decade

In honor of the decade coming to a close, here are the 8 highest-paid actors of each year from 2009 to 2019.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.