Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade
Highest-Paid Actors for
Each Year of the Past Decade.
In honor of the decade coming to a close,
here are the 8 highest-paid actors of
each year from 2009 to 2019.
Harrison Ford
($65 million) - 2009.
Johnny Depp
($75 million) - 2010.
Leonardo DiCaprio
($77 million) - 2011.
Tom Cruise
($75 million) - 2012.
Robert Downey Jr.
($75 million) - 2013.
Robert Downey Jr.
($75 million) - 2014.
Robert Downey Jr.
($80 million) - 2015.
Dwayne Johnson
($64.5 million) - 2016.
Mark Wahlberg
($68 million) - 2017.
George Clooney
($239 million) - 2018.
Dwayne Johnson
($89.4 million) - 2019