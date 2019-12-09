Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade. In honor of the decade coming to a close, here are the 8 highest-paid actors of each year from 2009 to 2019. Harrison Ford ($65 million) - 2009. Johnny Depp ($75 million) - 2010. Leonardo DiCaprio ($77 million) - 2011. Tom Cruise ($75 million) - 2012. Robert Downey Jr. ($75 million) - 2013. Robert Downey Jr. ($75 million) - 2014. Robert Downey Jr. ($80 million) - 2015. Dwayne Johnson ($64.5 million) - 2016. Mark Wahlberg ($68 million) - 2017. George Clooney ($239 million) - 2018. Dwayne Johnson ($89.4 million) - 2019

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Seattle among US metros that saw largest rent increases in past decade (Photos) The Puget Sound region is just outside the top 10 metro areas in total rent paid but just inside the...

bizjournals - Published 1 week ago



Floyd Mayweather tops Forbes' list of highest-paid sports stars of the decade Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather has never been one to shy away from flaunting his wealth. Now, Forbes...

New Zealand Herald - Published 23 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this