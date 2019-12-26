Veteran Chico Police Officer retires

The city of chico is saying goodbye to a long-time employee...retiri ng from law enforcement.

But - ask most any member of the chico police department, and they'll tell you... officer abigail madden is more than just a colleague - she has been a trusted friend and partner for more than two decades.

"it's a great careerãbest job ever!

I've been doing this more than half my life& it really is a surreal moment&" ((track)) for chico police officer abigail madden& that moment& is saying goodbye to a career, colleagues, and friends.

This veteran law enforcement professional& retiring.

During this ceremonyãno shortage f well wishes and hugs ((sot)) "there are awards and accolades you received over the years and those are nice, but truly, the best reward or acknowledgemen t is by your peers just showing up to say, hey, gret job, i'm just overwhelmed by the amount of love."

((track)) i asekd chief o'brien& his professional thoughts on officer madden's tenure.

"when you do anything for 26 years, it's significant, and in this profession with all the high's and lows, challenges and stress, it's extra significant."

((track)) officer madden has pretty much done it all& a crime scene investigator, field training officer, detective, use of force instructor, but perhaps her favorite& working with animals and the mounted patrol.

"she loved to ride that horse, she did that every weekend in the south campus area."

((track)) like any workplace, there are quirky nuances& like this candy jar with a story& "this candy jar was given to me by then detective madden" "he was expected to keep that thing filled at all time" "i didn't realize it came with the expectation to keep it filled for the next ten years" "that intention was that it would be filled so that whenever i needed a fix i could walk down the hall and get one."

((track) so what next for accomplished officer?

"some rest, relaxation, then what?

I'm going to disneyland!"

- awww, thank you honey, thank you..."

Officer madden was somewhat of a trailblazer for chico p.d.

Five years ago, she was the onl* female officer on the force today... there are 7.

Congratulations officer madden - enjoy the next chapter.###