Locally Made Monday: Sugar Love Botique

Boutique is working to make sure they have a little bit of something for everybody.we visit sugar love boutique in this week's locally made monday.

Sugar love boutique has been helping clothe people for around 7 years.it's something owner jill hite knew she always wanted."i always wanted to open a store and i felt like there was a need in the north side of fort wayne for a women's boutique so we decided to bring our online business to a storefront."hite says one thing that sets them apart is they try to go to market to find the latest trends anywhere from 6 to 8 times a year.

Another thing she thinks makes them stand out is their people skills."i think we have really amazing customer service.

We try to really communicate with our customers via social media.

We're online all hours answering questions and we strive to really help people find the look that suits them the best."another unique thing about sugar love is that they also have a section of the store called jack for men.she says customers were interested in stuff for guys."this way i can shop for myself, my husband and my son.

And a lot of our customers had said the same thing.

But now we're starting to have men come in too because men always necessarily want to go to the mall.

They like to shop in their neighborhood.

I think a lot of us like to shop local.

And so we're able to help them."if you haven't checked the store out yet, hite hopes you will no matter your size or age."we have something for everyone.

And i think sometimes people will say i'm too old, i'm 52.

We tell people all the time that we've dressed people in their 20's all the way to their 70's and we're finding that a lot of women, especially my age and older, feel like they don't have places to shop.

So when they come in they're surprised to find out that we do have something that will work for them as well."