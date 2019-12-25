C1 3 b13 everything about life in middle georgia...you're watching 41 today.

Good morning and welcome to 41-today.

I'm chip matthews...amanda corna has the rest of the day off.

This morning vincent muhammad is joining us to give us the details about an event coming to the historic douglass theatre this friday.

That's just two days after christmas... the event is for people of all ages and as mr. muhammad will tell us... it's a good way to explore c1 3 b13