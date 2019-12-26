Global  

Skygazers enjoy rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

Skygazers enjoy rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipseSome described it as a 'once-in-a-lifetime' event.View on euronews
Recent related news from verified sources

Rare ring-of-fire eclipse witnessed across Asia

Rare ring-of-fire eclipse witnessed across AsiaSkywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare ring-of-fire...
WorldNews - Published

Moon covers sun in a rare solar eclipse over Qatar sky

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Skywatchers in Qatar were treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar...
MENAFN.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia [Video]'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

A rare annular eclipse drew crowds astronomers, tourists, and devotees to witness the solar phenomenon across a broad swath of the globe. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia [Video]'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

A rare annular eclipse drew crowds astronomers, tourists, and devotees to witness the solar phenomenon across a broad swath of the globe. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published

