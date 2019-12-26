Skygazers enjoy rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published Some described it as a 'once-in-a-lifetime' event.View on euronews Some described it as a 'once-in-a-lifetime' event.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Rare ring-of-fire eclipse witnessed across Asia Skywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare ring-of-fire...

WorldNews - Published 12 hours ago



Moon covers sun in a rare solar eclipse over Qatar sky (MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Skywatchers in Qatar were treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar...

MENAFN.com - Published 13 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this