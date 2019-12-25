Mr. Food: Cheesy Ham Party Squares

I hope you had a really nice christmas and that today you'll be able to relax a bit before getting back into the swing of things.

After all, new year's is right around the corner and before you know it, we'll be cooking up a storm all over again.

Lucky for you, i have an insanely easy recipe that's perfect to welcome in the new year or to serve during any of the upcoming football games.

It's hot, hearty, and ooey- gooey delicious.

To start, all we do is combine some cream cheese, cheddar cheese, dry mustard, paprika, and finely chopped ham.

What a great way to use up the leftover ham.

After mixing everything together, we spread it on some party rye (and we can find that in all of our markets) and place them on a baking sheets.

Right before we're ready to serve these, we pop them under the broiler until they get all bubbly and the edges start to brown.

See, i told you they were easy.

You can even make these in advance and freeze them, then simply broil them at the last minute.

Let me tell you, one bite is all it takes and everyone one will be asking for more.

To get the recipe, simply visit our website and look for what we call our "cheesy ham party squares," so you can make them as soon as tonight.

I'm howard, in the mr. food test kitchen, where today we found a "hot and bubbly way," for you to say..."ooh it's so good!!