Arteta: Attitude better than I expected

Mikel Arteta hailed the attitude of his Arsenal players they fought back to salvage a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in his first match in charge

Recent related news from verified sources Arteta explains why his Arsenal β€˜rhythm’ will take time Arteta insists he was pleased with the "attitude, desire and commitment" of his team. The post...

Team Talk - Published 1 hour ago



Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal: Arteta says Gunners 'better than expected' New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says the Gunners' attitude, desire and commitment was "better...

BBC Sport - Published 1 hour ago