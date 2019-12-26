Global  

Man shot dead in front of family on Christmas Eve named

Man shot dead in front of family on Christmas Eve named

Man shot dead in front of family on Christmas Eve named

A man who was shot dead in front of his family near their Battersea home on Christmas Eve has been named as Swedish national Flamur Beqiri.

The 36-year-old was found with gunshot injuries shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the house on Battersea Church Road, in south-west London, after reports of gunshots and Mr Beqiri was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and a post-mortem will be held in due course.
