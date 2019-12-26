Man shot dead in front of family on Christmas Eve named

A man who was shot dead in front of his family near their Battersea home on Christmas Eve has been named as Swedish national Flamur Beqiri.

The 36-year-old was found with gunshot injuries shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the house on Battersea Church Road, in south-west London, after reports of gunshots and Mr Beqiri was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and a post-mortem will be held in due course.