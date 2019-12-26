Lampard: Chelsea defeat is the same story now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:09s - Published Lampard: Chelsea defeat is the same story Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said it was the 'same story' as previous home games as they lose 2-0 to Southampton on Boxing Day

Recent related news from verified sources Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: Super Saints provide more home misery for Lampard Chelsea’s recent home woes continued as they suffered a first Boxing Day defeat in the Premier...

