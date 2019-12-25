Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell-Trump Coordination

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell-Trump Coordination

Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell-Trump Coordination

Sen.

Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) says she was “disturbed” by Sen.

Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) coordination with President Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment: Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski 'disturbed' over co-ordination comment

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pledged "total co-ordination" with the White House.
BBC News - Published

Sen. Lisa Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s vow of ‘total coordination’ with White House over impeachment

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska — a key potential Republican swing vote — told an Anchorage TV...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comMediaite



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChristianDem47

R Wharton RT @LondonSecret: Meanwhile in Washington ➡️ Almost 2020 @realDonaldTrump will fire @McConnellPress if he talks against him. McConnell… 30 seconds ago

realEd_Flint

G E Flint 0IIIIIII0 RT @IWasHrren: Is this what disturbed you SENATOR MURKOWSKI? It disturbs me. https://t.co/gqIVK1J2rZ https://t.co/bIyEG7py84 36 seconds ago

elguapo1963

Gomer Pyle @dbongino I agree that Lisa Murkowski is disturbed. It just doesn't have anything to do with McConnell or politics in general. 55 seconds ago

BethellMarilyn

Marilyn Bethell ❌🌟✨⭐️🙏🏾 RT @sxdoc: RINO Senator Murkowski Says She is "Disturbed" by McConnell's Promise to Coordinate Impeachment Trial with THE ACCUSED & @AdamSc… 1 minute ago

MarcBarman

Marc Barman RT @mkraju: Lisa Murkowski, swing GOP vote, says she’s “disturbed“ by McConnell coordination with WH for Trump trial. “When I heard that I… 1 minute ago

jen08971075

jen RT @AnnaApp91838450: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski 'disturbed' by McConnell's coordination with White House - CNN https://t.co/vMxof6Ke22… 1 minute ago

ChristianDem47

R Wharton RT @lostdogs20: Lisa Murkowski is disturbed by Mitch McConnell having a rigged Senate trial, reporters should ask her if she plans to do so… 1 minute ago

imuarj

Squid RT @neal_katyal: Sen. Lisa Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s vow of ‘total coordination’ with White House over impeachment https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Republican Senator 'disturbed': McConnell's work in impeachment [Video]Republican Senator 'disturbed': McConnell's work in impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment [Video]Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.