Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Travis Kalanick Cuts All Ties With Uber

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:12s - Published < > Embed
Travis Kalanick Cuts All Ties With Uber

Travis Kalanick Cuts All Ties With Uber

Uber's co-founder and former CEO, Travis Kalanick, has sold off his remaining shares in the rideshare company and resigned from the board of directors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving the company's board after selling billions of dollars worth of stock

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving the company's board after selling billions of dollars worth of stock· *Travis Kalanick is resigning from Uber's board of directors as he cuts ties to the company he...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesThe Age


Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from Uber board, effectively severing ties with the company he co-founded

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from Uber board, effectively severing...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsdayThe Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: Notre Dame at Risk, Black Rhino Birth [Video]Need 2 Know: Notre Dame at Risk, Black Rhino Birth

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:29Published

Uber Co-Founder Steps Down From Board [Video]Uber Co-Founder Steps Down From Board

Travis Kalanick is parting ways with Uber Technologies Inc.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.