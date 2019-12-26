Global  

Grants Pass home a 'total loss' after Christmas Eve fire

Two people were hurt after arriving at the scene of the fire — a homeowner and a firefighter.
No one was home at the time of the fire.

We did learn that someone who lived inside the home tried to run inside and save pets after finding the house on fire -- they were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter wasssssslshurt when he fell from a ladder -- he was taken to the hosptal as a precaution with a hurt ankle.

The two story home is a total loss, according to fire fighters.

This map on your screen gives a better look at where this fire happened -- just south of grants pass on panoramic loop.

Right now firefighters are still working to figure out what caused the fire in the first place.

Right now the grants pass community is asking for donations to help the family get back on their feet.

The main priority right now is school supplies and clothes for the kids.

You can see the ages of the kids here on your screen.

Donations can be taken to edgewater school.




