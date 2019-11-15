Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Max's Favorite (and Not So Favorite) TV of 2019

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:07s - Published < > Embed
Max's Favorite (and Not So Favorite) TV of 2019

Max's Favorite (and Not So Favorite) TV of 2019

Whether you're looking for more to watch during the holiday break or your resolution is to enjoy more couch potato time in 2020, Max Godnick is here to help.

He spent his holiday re-watching, re-streaming, and re-binging some of the biggest shows of 2019 and shares which ones are worth your time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hulu will now let you use voice controls with Chromecast, Google Home

Hulu will now let you use voice controls with Chromecast, Google HomePhoto by Chris Welch / The Verge Hulu watchers will be able to use voice controls with their...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Give to the Max [Video]Give to the Max

You can get involved by donating to your favorite nonprofit

Credit: KIMTPublished

Excited Great Danes Can't Wait To Carry In Chicken and French Bread [Video]Excited Great Danes Can't Wait To Carry In Chicken and French Bread

Like the namesakes of the Max and Katie the Great Danes Channel, Mikey and Ellie love to help carry in the groceries. Watch and laugh as Mikey leaps into the Navi to forage for something to deliver to..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 04:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.