With Christmas Over, NYC Mulchfest Begins

With Christmas Over, NYC Mulchfest Begins

With Christmas Over, NYC Mulchfest Begins

The city Parks Department is ready to take your dried-up Christmas tree and turn it into useful mulch.

CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports
