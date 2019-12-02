Global  

Kim Kardashian: $65,625 Michael Jackson Jacket For 6-Year-Old

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West bought Michael Jackson's velvet jacket to give to their 6-year-old daughter North West for Christmas.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she would love this," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star said in her Instagram story on Tuesday night.

The couple purchased the jacket at Julien's Auctions' Icons and Idols: Rock N' Roll event in October, according to E!

The jacket was sold for a winning bid of $65,625.
