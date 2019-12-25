Global  

D.A. Updates Apparent Christmas Day Double-Murder Suicide At Boston Parking Garage

D.A. Updates Apparent Christmas Day Double-Murder Suicide At Boston Parking Garage

D.A. Updates Apparent Christmas Day Double-Murder Suicide At Boston Parking Garage

District Attorney Rachael Rollins says a mother and her two young children apparently died on Christmas in a double murder suicide.
Woman and two children found dead on Boston sidewalk on Christmas Day

A woman and two young children were found dead on Christmas Day on a downtown Boston sidewalk at the...
DA identifies mother, children in murder-suicide [Video]DA identifies mother, children in murder-suicide

The mother and her two young children were found at the base of a parking garage in Boston on Christmas Day.

DA: Mother And 2 Children Died After Falling From Boston Parking Garage In Likely Suicide [Video]DA: Mother And 2 Children Died After Falling From Boston Parking Garage In Likely Suicide

WBZ-TV's Michelle Fisher reports.

