Oh no, I'm not having it! Cat in London does not like her new Christmas socks

A cat in London, England, receives socks for Christmas on Thursday (December 26) and is not having it.
A cat in London, England, receives socks for Christmas on Thursday (December 26) and is not having it.

The cat easily takes off the socks from her paws and walks away as she continues to take the rest of them off.

There is no way this cat will wear her Christmas socks.




