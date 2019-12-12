Ralph Hasenhüttl on Saints' "best performance this season"

Southampton's Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl speaks at a post match press conference after their 2-0 win away at Chelsea.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints battled their way to a fourth league victory in six matches, and their second win on the spin away from home.

The wretched home form of Frank Lampard's men took another turn for the worse, with the Blues sinking to a sixth loss in 15 Stamford Bridge matches in all competitions this term.