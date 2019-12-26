Madonna Cancels Concert to Prevent 'Irreversible Damage' to Her Body

On Christmas Day, Madonna revealed that she'd been suffering from "indescribable pain" throughout her Madame X tour.

As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka On Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days, Madonna, via Instagram.

She then revealed that she was forced to cancel the final stop on the North American tour because of her injuries.

The singer was scheduled to perform in Miami on Dec.

22, but the show was canceled two hours before it was set to begin.

She is currently receiving treatment to ensure that she'll be able to continue the European leg of the tour.

I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!!

However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans.

For having to cancel my last show, Madonna, via Insagram.

I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears.

They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body, Madonna, via Instagram