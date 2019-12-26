Sparta Community Dinner

The 26th annual community christmas dinner was held yesterday at the american legion in sparta.

Organizers ended up serving five cases of stuffing ...12 hams ... 26 turkeys ... 66 pumpkin pies ... and 200 pounds of potatoes.

Volunteers served food to guests at the legion but also delivered to those who weren't able to make it.

Event planners hope the dinner gets people in the holiday spirit while also learning a little more about their neighbors.

The event was free and any donations will be given to local charities and nonprofit organizations.

"it started with a wonderful woman named eve heitzman who passed away recently and for the last two years about five of us picked up the work that she had done to keep this tradition going."

About 50 volunteers helped serve more than one- thousand people at