Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019

Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019.

As 2019 comes to an end, here's a look back at the five best couples of this year!.

1.

Halsey and Evan Peters.

After being spotted getting cozy at Six Flags in September, Halsey later confirmed Peters was her boyfriend on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'.

2.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson.

After her break-up from Liam Hemsworth in August, Cyrus quickly became close to Simpson, who had been a longtime friend.

3.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant.

Reeves and Grant, who have been friends and co-workers since 2011, debuted their relationship on the red carpet in November.

4.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid.

Dua Lipa and Hadid were first spotted together in early 2019, and later went public at the American Music Awards.

5.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Although they initially denied the rumors sparked by their collaborative song "Señorita," Mendes and Cabello are now officially a couple
