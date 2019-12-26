Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Treasuries will serve as “airbags”: wealth manager

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 04:26s - Published < > Embed
Treasuries will serve as “airbags”: wealth manager

Treasuries will serve as “airbags”: wealth manager

Stocks and bonds both surged this year, contrary to their usual inverse correlation.

But Clear Harbor Asset Management’s Aaron Kennon says investors should still keep a portion of their portfolios in Treasuries because they’ll serve as “airbags” should equities turn south.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Treasuries will serve as “airbags”: wealth manager

Stocks and bonds both surged this year, contrary to their usual inverse correlation.

But Clear Harbor Asset Management's Aaron Kennon says investors should still keep a portion of their portfolios in Treasuries because they'll serve as "airbags" should equities turn south.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrzoriley

𝕄𝕣. ℤ𝕠 🎥 "Treasuries will serve as "airbags": wealth manager" #invest #money #finance #investment #personalfinance #stocks https://t.co/9IITDeCXjN 28 minutes ago

freddiethekat

Fred Katayama There's still a place for Treasuries in your portfolio even though stocks and bonds both rose this year, says… https://t.co/sY6JiaeYLh 30 minutes ago

Social_Media_ez

Business and Corporate News Treasuries will serve as "airbags": wealth manager https://t.co/i7N9ieaxlV via @circleboom 1 hour ago

Gander_News_g4

Business News Treasuries will serve as "airbags": wealth manager https://t.co/YDyXnMeZrx via @circleboom 1 hour ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Treasuries will serve as "airbags": wealth manager... 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.