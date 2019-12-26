Treasuries will serve as “airbags”: wealth manager 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 04:26s - Published Treasuries will serve as “airbags”: wealth manager Stocks and bonds both surged this year, contrary to their usual inverse correlation. But Clear Harbor Asset Management’s Aaron Kennon says investors should still keep a portion of their portfolios in Treasuries because they’ll serve as “airbags” should equities turn south.

0

