Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online
According to the 'New York Daily News' the customized Air Force 1's sold out on their first day.
The black and white shoes include an image of Kaepernick's face.
One of the soles also
has the date 08-14-16.
This is the day Kaepernick
began his protests during
the National Anthem.
Nike partnered with a collective of collaborators to design an AF1 that connects to their life personally.
Colin was identified because we believe his voice and perspective inspire many generations on and off the field, Nike spokesperson, via CNN.
The act is believed to be the
reason why he has not signed
with any NFL teams.
The former 49ers starting QB has
not played in a game since
the 2016 season