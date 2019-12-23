Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online

Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online.

According to the 'New York Daily News' the customized Air Force 1's sold out on their first day.

The black and white shoes include an image of Kaepernick's face.

One of the soles also has the date 08-14-16.

This is the day Kaepernick began his protests during the National Anthem.

Nike partnered with a collective of collaborators to design an AF1 that connects to their life personally.

Colin was identified because we believe his voice and perspective inspire many generations on and off the field, Nike spokesperson, via CNN.

The act is believed to be the reason why he has not signed with any NFL teams. The former 49ers starting QB has not played in a game since the 2016 season