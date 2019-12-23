Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online

Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online

Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online.

According to the 'New York Daily News' the customized Air Force 1's sold out on their first day.

The black and white shoes include an image of Kaepernick's face.

One of the soles also has the date 08-14-16.

This is the day Kaepernick began his protests during the National Anthem.

Nike partnered with a collective of collaborators to design an AF1 that connects to their life personally.

Colin was identified because we believe his voice and perspective inspire many generations on and off the field, Nike spokesperson, via CNN.

The act is believed to be the reason why he has not signed with any NFL teams. The former 49ers starting QB has not played in a game since the 2016 season
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArneChristensen

Arne Christensen @megynkelly @seanmdav Kaepernick's Twitter account is filled with marketing messages for his Nike shoes. We're supp… https://t.co/Zs7KDUySpe 13 minutes ago

bowsprit8260

Bowsprit Don't forget people colin Kaepernick is now supporting terrorists who had killed Americans 🇺🇸!!! Don't forget eithe… https://t.co/loX62nZViq 20 minutes ago

GajananVelu

Gajanan @GrossmanHannah @megynkelly Girl, they don’t need your money. @Kaepernick7’s shoes selling out in minutes without y… https://t.co/q7gYLJwKwd 20 minutes ago

GajananVelu

Gajanan @azdeeds @megynkelly That’s why @Kaepernick7’s NIKE shoes sold out in minutes 💄💋https://t.co/GuLLUBKSJ6 21 minutes ago

GajananVelu

Gajanan @cesibear1 @megynkelly @RealSaavedra Girl, no one cares. @Kaepernick7 selling out his Nike shoes in minutes: https://t.co/GuLLUC2tAE 22 minutes ago

JMBrown53788079

J M Brown RT @geezer_one: Hello NIKE! Every negative mention of Colin Kaepernick should be copied to @Nike and tagged for all #NKE investors. #Nike… 58 minutes ago

Jean59137013

Jean After Soleimani death, Colin Kaepernick decries US 'terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people'… https://t.co/ALwyHHvffD 1 hour ago

KapKobe

KobeKapKhabib KamaruUsman Clowned Colby RT @chamillionaire: https://t.co/tBohYbbhm8 The Colin Kaepernick Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 is here so all the other shoes in my closet must go!… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online [Video]Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online

On Dec. 24, Nike released customized Air Force 1 sneakers in collaboration with Colin Kaepernick.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Colin Kaepernick and Nike are at it again with a new Air Force 1 collab [Video]Colin Kaepernick and Nike are at it again with a new Air Force 1 collab

The Colin Kaepernick X Nike Air Force 1 collab “True To 7” is on sale now 👟

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.