Samoyed Rescued from a Deep Hole

Occurred on December 26, 2019 / Izhevsk, Russia Info from Licensor: This is our dog, Baron.

The incident occurred during a morning walk.

My husband released the dog to run without a leash and after 3 minutes lost it from sight.

When he came closer, he saw that the dog had fallen into the open hatch.
