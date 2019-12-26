Global  

Deadly Snake Discovered in Dishwasher

Occurred on December 23, 2019 / Paris Creek, South Australia Info from Licensor: "A lady rang us on Monday the 23rd later in the afternoon and said she had a brown snake in her dishwasher!

That's a first for us.

The lady ran a 2.5 hour wash cycle.

Later in the day she opened the dishwasher only to find a snake in there, it is assumed it has come up through the drain pipes from outside.

We told her to shut the door and leave it be until the catcher arrived, sure enough it was a small eastern brown snake.

Which happens to be the second most venomous land snake in the world.

They sure get themselves into all sorts of places."
