Nasdaq hits 9,000 for the first time ever

The Nasdaq topped the 9,000-point mark for the first time ever on Thursday, boosted in the session by Amazon after the company said customers shopped at record levels this holiday season.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
A new milestone for the Nasdaq in the final days of what's already been a banner year.

The Nasdaq hitting the 9000-point mark on Thursday for the first time ever.

Helped in the session by Amazon, its stock up 4 percent after reporting record sales over the holiday season.

It was the 10th-straight record-high close for the Nasdaq, which is up nearly 39 percent this year, reflecting investors' love of tech stocks like

Class="kln">Apple and Microsoft, the largest companies that trade on the index.

Apple is up more than 80% this year and Microsoft up 55%.



