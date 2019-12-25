Global  

Princess Charlotte receives roses for Christmas day at Sandringham, Norfolk

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge receives roses for Christmas in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Wednesday (December 25).

Princess Charlotte and Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, greet the crowd for Christmas when a young boy offers them white roses.

Princess Charlotte gracefully accepts the roses thanking the young boy for the offering.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to be at the Sandringham service for the first time.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family Christmas Day service The family walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church
The Queen gave some love to her grandson Prince Harry during the Queen's speech on Christmas day.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their first appearance at the Christmas morning service in Sandringham.

