Joe Biden Polls Low Amongst Latino Voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden is struggling with Latino voters.

This stat comes from a recent Insider polling, reports Business Insider.

Satisfaction with Biden among Latino voters likely to vote in the Democratic primary is about 40%.

This is 15% below his support among white voters and 26% short of his support among black voters.

This will likely hurt Biden in two of the most important presidential primaries next year.
