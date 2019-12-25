Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47.

Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day.

Geir Håkonsund, Benh's manager, confirmed his death in a statement to Norwegian newspaper 'VG.'.

It’s with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today.

We ask for respect for our private lives in the time to come, Geir Håkonsund, to 'VG'.

Behn was married to Princess Märtha Louise for 14 years before divorcing in 2016.

They have three children: Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11.

According to 'The Independent,' Princess Märtha Louise's parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, said Behn was "an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him.".

We are grateful that we got to know him.

We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father — and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother, King Harald and Queen Sonja, via 'The Independent'.

Behn previously accused Spacey of groping him during a concert for the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize