White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed Edwin Encarnación on for $11 million, with a possible bonus worth another $1 million.

The three-time All Star will join a Chicago lineup that includes Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu.

Last season, Encarnación split his time between the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.

The 36-year-old only played in 109 games, but cracked an impressive 34 home runs.

Encarnación's $20 million option for 2021 was previously rejected by the Yankees in October.

The team instead offered him a $5 million buyout, which effectively made him a free agent.

.

His power will be welcomed by the White Sox, who have failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last 11 seasons.

The White Sox have also added Dallas Keuchel, Gio Gonzalez and Yasmani Grandal
