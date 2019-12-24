On the Beat 12/24/19 - Huxford Clinic

With dr. cameron huxford from the huxford clinic.

Today we're talking about something that maybe you don't know much about because i certainly don't, copd.

Welcome back to the show, my friend.

Dr. huxford: thank you.

Troy: okay.

What is copd?

Explain it in layman's terms. dr. huxford: well, those four letters stand for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and for most of the people it's going to be due to smoking, either directly smoking or exposure to significant amounts of secondhand smoke.

Troy: oh, i wanted to get that in.

Dr. huxford: right.

Troy: do you get it from secondhand smoke as well?

Dr. huxford: yes, you can.

Troy: all right.

Now, is it only from smokers?

Dr. huxford: no, it's usually smoking.

Troy: okay.

Dr. huxford: that would account for most, but then certain occupations, maybe welders, coal miners, sand blasters, those who work around asbestos, they can have copd, and there is a genetic form of it as well.

Troy: oh, really?

Dr. huxford: yes.

Troy: how do we know if we've had it if it's genetic?

Dr. huxford: well, the only way to know is a specific finger prick blood test.

We do those in the office.

The genetic form is called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and it's not common, but it's not rare either.

We find several every year.

Troy: okay.

Does every smoker get copd?

Dr. huxford: no.

Fortunately not every smoker will get it.

Some people can smoke a lot and not have any trouble and live their whole life without problems, and some people can smoke relatively little and then get lots of problems. it's unique to each person.

Troy: what does it sound like?

What does it do to you?

Dr. huxford: well, the most common symptom would just be shortness of breath.

People, they find that they can't do what they used to could do.

Troy: okay.

What are the treatments for copd, and can you get rid of it?

Dr. huxford: no, you can't get rid of it.

Once you have it, you have it.

Now, we have lots of different treatments, inhalers, nebulizer treatments, exercise, oxygen, various things that you can do to make people feel better, but there's no cure for it.

Troy: as you're sitting here and i'm listening to you, is ths similar to what we maybe know as emphysema?

Dr. huxford: yes.

Troy: because that's for smokers, right?

Dr. huxford: yeah, it's essentially the same thing.

I mean, under the umbrella of copd there's emphysema and there's chronic bronchitis, which they have a little bit of difference between those two, but they're all under the umbrella of copd.

Troy: okay.

Now, i come into you, what are the tests that i would be needing to have to see if i've had the copd after the initial blood tests, if maybe grandma or uncle has copd?

Dr. huxford: right.

Everyone would get a chest x-ray and then pulmonary function test or breathing test.

Troy: what are you looking for in the x-ray?

Dr. huxford: well, looking to make sure there's nothing else, first of all.

No cancer, no pneumonia, nothing else that could be causing the shortness of breath.

Troy: okay.

Dr. huxford: then the pulmonary function test will confirm that the person has copd or not, but then will also let us grade it as mild, moderate, severe, and even there's a very severe.

Then based on your classification, the therapy may be different.

Troy: this is what you see some of those people in wheelchairs and they continually got a mask on, oxygen mask?

Dr. huxford: yes.

Troy: that's the severeness of it?

Dr. huxford: usually the more severe will increase your likelihood of having to wear oxygen.

Troy: okay, so it's not cancer?

Dr. huxford: no, it's not cancer, but having copd does increase your risk of having cancer.

Troy: yes.

If you were to give up smoking and would you see some sort of relapse?

Dr. huxford: oh, very much so.

Troy: okay.

Dr. huxford: that's the number one treatment, is if there was still smoking is to get them to stop, because it's never too late to quit smoking.

Troy: no.

Dr. huxford: your body will start healing itself within weeks.

Troy: really?

Dr. huxford: yes.

Troy: and that's what i wanted to ask you.

Do you do see some relapse in the symptoms?

Dr. huxford: yes.

Troy: what does that say?

Dr. huxford: stop smoking.

Troy: give