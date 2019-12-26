Family Found Shot To Death On Christmas Day In New Mexico Suburb now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:34s - Published Family Found Shot To Death On Christmas Day In New Mexico Suburb Neighbors say a mom, dad, a teenage son, and a young adult son, who was back home for the holidays, lived in the home.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources New Mexico police probe case of 4 found dead Christmas Day RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico on Thursday were investigating the apparent fatal...

Seattle Times - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this