Mr. Food: Jolly French Toast Bake

The recipe for Jolly French Toast Bake is available on mrfood.com.
Mr. Food: Jolly French Toast Bake

Morning there are enough people and things that need your time and attention, never mind worrying about what everyone wants for breakfast.

So today we're sharing an easy, throw-together french toast bake that everyone will love, including you, because it will let you focus on what really matters, your family and the presents that santa left for you.

We begin by mixing together some eggs, half and half, a bit of sugar, a touch of cinnamon, some nutmeg, and a pinch of salt.

We slowly pour this over a french bread that we've cut into thick slices and let it sit in the fridge for about a half hour, or even overnight.

When all the liquid is absorbed, we pop it into the oven until its golden brown and it gets all puffy.

Then sprinkle it with powdered sugar, drizzle on some warmed maple syrup and get ready for some good eating.

So here is my gift to you, the recipe for our super easy "jolly french toast bake," is online now so you can cross christmas morning breakfast off your to-do list.

I'm howard, with our hungry little elf, kelly, in the mr. food test kitchen, where today we found a "jolly good way" for you to say."ooh it's so good!!"

Kelly: merry christmas!

Howard: merry christmas everyone.




