Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco, Kroger Egg Products Recalled

Hard-boiled eggs from a production facility in Georgia have been recalled.

The recall was initiated after the eggs were linked to an ongoing listeria outbreak.

The recall spans products from over 30 brands sold at stores, reports Business Insider.

Stores like Trader Joe's, Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and more are affected.

So far, the listeria outbreak has resulted in seven infections across five states and one reported death.