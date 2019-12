South Florida stores offering post-Christmas deals and discounts now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:15s - Published South Florida stores offering post-Christmas deals and discounts If you think the holiday shopping season is over, think again. Even though Christmas is behind us, it’s full speed ahead for many shoppers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend South Florida stores offering post-Christmas deals and discounts SHOPPERS WILL HIT THE MALLSFOR ANOTHER WEEK.. TAKINGADVANTAGE OF SALES AND MAKINGRETURNS.WPTV NEWS-CHANNEL 5SUPALL IS LIVE AT THE PALMBEACH OUTLETS WITH WHAT YOUNEED TO KNOW TO NAVIGATE THISFINAL PUSH.Explain receipt and returndo<< CHRISTMAS MAY BE BEHIND US&BUT ITSHOPPERS& SOT SARAH SALVADOR/SHOPPER Ifriends as the shoppingexpert& so everybody comes tome and asks’where should Iget thisû Ithe mall go to the outlet&THEYFOR THE BEST DEALS IN TOWN&Bath and body works, thewinter candy apple& myfavorite!! THE PALM BEACHOUTLETS HAS BEEN ON SARAHSALVADORSHESTRATEGY. Once a year applecandy comes out or NordstromRack you can get a really goodback like I got beforeChristmas! THE COACH OUTLET ISSLASHING 70 PERCENT FROMPRICETAGS& [SOT] [MeganLucchese/ Coach Outlets]142233 A $400 bag can bearound to $95 THE NATIONALRETAIL FEDERATION SAYS MORETHAN HALF OF SHOPPERS WILLRETURN OR EXCHANGE A GIFT THEYRECEIVE UNDER THE TREE&.BUTTHREE OUT OF EVERY FOUR PEOPLEWILL BUY SOMETHING ELSE WHENTHEY HEAD BACK TO THE STORE.MANY RETAILERS ARE OFFERINGTHE DEEPEST DISCOUNTS OF THEYEAR TO CLOSE OUT THE SEASON&SPENDING IS EXPECTED TOCLIMB&. Itmid January people are seeingfamily that they havenyet itTease ahead to 5pm& What to dowith a gift card you donwant&FLORIDA'S ATTORNEY GENERAL IGETTING THE WORD OUT ABOUTGIFT CARD SCAMS. THIS IS P





