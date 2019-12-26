Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Travelers At Dallas Love Field Report No Hassles Day After Christmas

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Travelers At Dallas Love Field Report No Hassles Day After Christmas

Travelers At Dallas Love Field Report No Hassles Day After Christmas

AAA says nearly 7,000,000 Americans are expected to fly between December 21 and January 1.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Day After Christmas One Of More Expensive Days To Fly [Video]Day After Christmas One Of More Expensive Days To Fly

AAA says the most expensive day to fly this week they say is today, day after Christmas with the average ticket price at nearly $700.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published

Record Numbers Expected For Holiday Travel On Thursday [Video]Record Numbers Expected For Holiday Travel On Thursday

The day after Christmas will be a very busy day for travelers, especially if you’re driving, with a record number of people taking a trip of 50 miles or more. CBS 2's Eric Cox reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.