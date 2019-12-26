Northeastern Closes Off Upper Levels Of Garage After Murder-Suicide 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:33s - Published Northeastern Closes Off Upper Levels Of Garage After Murder-Suicide A parking garage industry trade group recently raised warnings about suicides. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports. 0

