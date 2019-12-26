Global  

Gov. Cuomo Vetoes Bill To Legalize E-Scooters & E-Bikes

Gov. Cuomo Vetoes Bill To Legalize E-Scooters & E-BikesGov. Andrew Cuomo is hitting the brakes on e-scooters in New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Vetoes Bill To Legalize E-Scooters In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo has hit the brakes on e-scooters in New York, vetoing legislation that would...
CBS 2 - Published


