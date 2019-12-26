Ticketmaster Takes PayPal

Ticketmaster officially takes PayPal as a valid form of payment!

What does this mean for you?

You can use your PayPal account to buy tickets.

Business Insider reports that PayPal cannot be used for reselling tickets, however.

It's limited to the initial purchases only.

You'll also need to use the Ticketmaster.com website.

PayPal purchasing isn't available through the Ticketmaster app, unfortunately.