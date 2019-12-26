Caught On Camera: Man Attacks US Postal Worker On Christmas Eve 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:47s - Published Caught On Camera: Man Attacks US Postal Worker On Christmas Eve Surveillance video captured the entire attack, which police said was perpetrated by 45-year-old Sosthene Louis.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Police: Man Caught On Camera Attacking US Postal Worker On Christmas Eve Arrested Police have arrested the man they said attacked a postal worker on Christmas Eve in northwest...

cbs4.com - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this 1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Caught On Camera: Man Attacks US Postal Worker On Christmas Eve) Fort Lauderda… https://t.co/1MuEPIaLSW 1 hour ago