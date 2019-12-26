Star Betelgeuse's Strange Behavior Sparks Speculation It May Explode now < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:41s - Published Star Betelgeuse's Strange Behavior Sparks Speculation It May Explode There’s a young, bright star in the universe that astronomers speculate is getting ready to explode. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this