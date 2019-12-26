Table Talk - Unusual Christmas Traditions

C1 3 ask you do you celebrate christmas or christmas day or d you celebrate christmas when you is grown-up you celebrate christmas like before actual christmas day like on the 24th, 23rd advocating i i am not anyone hundred percent arthriti hello celebrated chris in a long time is in the news business what they are seeking here with the day off, but for using your tears.

I was agreeing the kid know we did you christmas eve i always christmas day okay and a lot of people do do christmas on christmas eve here.

I've known a lot of people do christmas eve here.

I don't know why that is but it makes for a very boring christmas present that we've artie opened her guess we bette do this is pretty much in real life people they like.

Let thei kids open one grid on christmas eve with is always five easy to every why i don't know i really don't i honestly don't know the answer to that.

I don't know if it's when i was a kid we used to do santa claus we used to have our scripts santa claus, christmas morning, but that was pretty much can i hope so yeah unusual yeah i so but after tha it was kind of like okay with us enjoy her toys and sit around and enjoy family and it is it i all about the family you celebrate with your family, which is amazing.

Yes days and then cherish you and because it's it's really great for everybody to get i know i'm sad that you don't get is been christmas with your family but little life of tv family here yes fantastic you is the most unusual christmas tradition states across america you sunday like people celebrate christmas on christmas eve here and that' just hearing that everyone a lo of people do not celebration and alabama will resident mobile to mobile anything mobile know is is a mobile a mobile you will be our you're asking somebody t be stricken to you the old resident tried to break the world record remote l in one place is called "loser that would kind of freak me out.

I ty because when i was younger i headed nightmare about elves, so that would not be a pretty sight from you soon.

I think this good college i can't help you with that he is in the media well stranger tumbleweed know i have seen pictures sarah real and the call damage on your tires.

I did not notice until h moved to colorado and there is real thing on tumbleweeds and that it's a little strange, but until arizona.

They have the world's largest we christmas tree you say they cause damage or are they sharp or something.

I don't know what they are but they go across the road in the wind that that that they rate their feet and leg will ... busters and it's on meeting the treacle that would look really hard to decorate old one.

One the i are if you follow the trail holiday lights from one end of the key to the other don't know they must have lifetime ... and their statements of more money to pay the power bill, but it's pretty actually really pretty and if the lights go out in one part of the trail you just get lost and find and celebrate.

It is beautiful ensuring find your inr for the rise of darkness the way california the laguna manager will surfing and the competition that we have some pictures from there as well was talking to you because i'm from cocoa beach is you and you vide from this morning a huge huge tradition down to the beach every time it happened today at 8 o'clock in the morning on christmas eve.

It will surfing fans you and all the people go to the beach draft and anti-and they all surface and others really really cool that is amazing i see growing up in florida is just so you have to do things different because finicky rightists play in the snow he can run a it doesn't snow in florida so it makes no sense for him to be a better serving fan is so cool is really really cool i think i've been t meeting one of our again and not home a lot but is really really fun.

I laid back.

That is a sight to see california now in florida.

Apparently and i've never to part in one day decorate lifeguard chairs instead of trees during the dec chairs action the in jacksonville me is cold so i i any time you can deck put lights on anything.

It's a plus and christmas we have palm trees that are decorated we don't really know we don't have that that christmas day looks i'm okay with it is kentucky which tradition everywhere okay so with the you that is are your christmas know we do.

We don't that is most kentucky think i'v ever heard of the things that was we i think my family just at the the had a normal life.

It was probably wish they had that for you.

I bonfires the light the night on the louisiana value that would be so cool to exchange christmas gifts around the bonfire philip the summertime yeah i and a whole lot get decked out with like maryland own miracle on 30 miracle on 34th st.

That be really cool pretty movie based in maryland.

I that looks really that is the lien looks very ver traditional yes.

However, you celebrate your own christmas in your christmas eve.

We hope you all start probably a it's in the stores to the i got back yesterday is an will last-minute shopping will yes in the grocery i people are making a lot of dishes so let's my second think had all my christmas shopping done until somebody called synovial more people com to the house and i can't stand for nobody not to have a gift, so went out and bought extra gifts cns merry christmas to all of you are talk a little christmas and what we have we will be here tomorrow but many ... who will be because celebrate christmas all day long.

Hopefully either enjoying his because