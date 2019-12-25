Utica Rescue Mission Prepares for Christmas Day Dinner

Utica rescue mission is almost done reparing for tomorrow's big christmas dinner.

News channel 2's brent kearney went to the resuce mission to get an inside look at what goes into making hundreds of meals for those in need..

He joins us live in the studio...good evening brent!

Good evening callihan, from what kitchen staff told me ey arpretty ready for tomorrow's big day.

Some of the volunteers today were preparing the deserts for tomorrow.

But they of course could not do it without the dedicated volunteers.

Those volunteers packed close to one thousand pieces of bluebery pie today.

Staff at the rescue mission tellthey expect to serve over 1000 people tomorrow.

"we have been preparing for this for just over a month now.

Its quit the endeavor we do about 1300 meals yesterday.

Today we are getting the pies ready to go.

We tray them up ahead of time and wrap tbecause their ijust t enough time on the actual day and we will roughly have a littover a thousand pies ready r tomorrow.

It means everything for us that we can be here for e communtiy.

Anyone that needs a meal or needs to come down or just a little hope thats what we are here for."

The rescue mission will be keeping with its tradtion by allowing charlies pizza to cater tonights dinner.

Mass begins at the rescue mission tomorrow at 11 with dinner to be served right after.

In the studio brent kearney news channel 2 cal back to