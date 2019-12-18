Global  

francos to offer free christmas day meals

A local pizzeria owner is giving back to those in need this christmas with a special meal franco's in ilion is serving christmas dinner tomorrow...for free.

Anyone needia place to go is welcome to stop by for a free meal.

The owner says it's something he started years ago so no one has to go hungry or be alone on christmas.

11:56 "i love it you know this is my superbowl, tomorrow is my superbowl alot of people go different places and do different things but tomorrow io open up and really give back to everybody and give people a place to go and feel comfortable and get a good meal."12:12 last year, over 600 people came and he's hoping to double that.

There wille a buft ofof different types of food like chicken, turkey, ziti, ribs and riggies, drinks and of course... pizza the



